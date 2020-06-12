2 new Oregon COVID-19 deaths reported

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The cornonavirus has claimed two more lives in Oregon and added 142 new and presumptive cases to the state’s total, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

The deaths, which brought the state’s fatality total to 173, were a 96-year-old man in Washington County, who tested positive May 10 and died June 11 in his residence, and a 68-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive June 1 and died June 10 at Adventist Hospital in Gresham. The Washington County man did not have underlying medical conditions. The Multnomah County man did.

There were no new cases for Linn County or Benton County. Linn has 124 cases and nine deaths; Benton has 63 cases and five deaths.

Leading the way with new cases in Friday’s report were Multnomah (36), Marion (29), Washington (21) and Lincoln (14). Lincoln’s total has soared in recent days because of an outbreak at Newport area processing plants of Pacific Seafood, which has more than 120 cases.