2 new Oregon COVID-19 deaths reported

The cornonavirus has claimed two more lives in Oregon and added 142 new and presumptive cases to the state’s total, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
The deaths, which brought the state’s fatality total to 173, were a 96-year-old man in Washington County, who tested positive May 10 and died June 11 in his residence, and a 68-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive June 1 and died June 10 at Adventist Hospital in Gresham. The Washington County man did not have underlying medical conditions. The Multnomah County man did.
There were no new cases for Linn County or Benton County. Linn has 124 cases and nine deaths; Benton has 63 cases and five deaths.
Leading the way with new cases in Friday’s report were Multnomah (36), Marion (29), Washington (21) and Lincoln (14). Lincoln’s total has soared in recent days because of an outbreak at Newport area processing plants of Pacific Seafood, which has more than 120 cases.
The OHA also released its updated modeling report which shows possible scenarios for COVID-19 in Oregon. With limited data since reopening, counties being reopened at different times and recent increases in cases, the report provides three different scenarios. In all scenarios, however, recent data and model calibration show transmission has increased since reopening began on May 15.
• The most optimistic scenario assumes a 10-percentage point increase in transmission after May 15. It shows the number of new infections per day would remain relatively stable over the next month.
• A second, less-optimistic, scenario assumes a slightly larger increase in transmission (15 percentage points) after May 15, which fits the recent observed hospitalization and diagnosis trends better. It shows the number of new infections per day will gradually increase over the next month (approximately 170 additional new infections per day). The state’s record thus far is 178 from Thursday’s report.
• The most pessimistic scenario assumes a 15 percentage point increase in transmission after May 15 plus an additional 10 percentage point increase in transmission after May 25. Under this scenario, the number of new infections per day will increase more dramatically. Compared to the most optimistic scenario, this model projects about 14,000 more cumulative infections, 925 more new infections per day, and 17 more new severe cases per day by July 3.
OHA uses this modeling for data analysis and planning purposes and releases it on a bi-weekly basis.
