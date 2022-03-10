2 more COVID deaths in Benton, 1 in Linn as statewide figure spikes

Oregon saw a spike in daily deaths from COVID-19-related illness, adding two in Benton County and one in Linn County, and hospitalizations remained flat, according to a Thursday, March 10 report from Oregon Health Authority.

Details about the deaths were not available.

A total 54 deaths were reported to the state, 25 more than the day before and well above a nearly two-week trend of deaths numbering in the 20s or low 30s. Oregon has amassed 6,854 COVID deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.

There were 433 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 33 fewer than the day before, bringing the state total to 698,982.

Oregon's rolling, seven-day average of new cases sunk to 450, while daily new case reports have hovered between about 330 and 430. The daily average dropped below 1,000 on Feb. 24 and was more than 8,000 the month before, Jan. 22.

Benton County reported 25 new cases, making its total so far 14,942. Linn County saw 15 new cases for a total 26,237. With the newly reported deaths, the total COVID-19 deaths stands at 239 in Linn County and 64 in Benton County.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, 271 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, one more than the prior report. Forty-five of them were in intensive care units with 94 ICU beds, or 14%, available of the state’s 653 ICU beds. OHA reported 19 ICU COVID-19 patients were on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 323 of 4,314 adult non-ICU beds are unoccupied — a 7% availability rate. Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity.

There were 14 adult ICU beds open across the region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties (14%) and 22 adult non-ICU beds available (3%).

Vaccinations: OHA reported 3,529 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry March 9. More than 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and more than 2.8 million people have completed a vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 2,957 doses per day.

About 40%, or two in five people, are fully vaccinated in COVID cases reported to the state. Coronavirus infection rates are four times higher in unvaccinated people than people who are fully vaccinated, according to OHA data.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 49,710 new, confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 79.2 million.

There were 1,938 new deaths recorded Wednesday, bringing the country’s death toll to 961,620, according to the CDC.

