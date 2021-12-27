2 Linn County COVID deaths added over holiday weekend

Two new Linn County deaths were included in the Monday, Dec. 27 COVID-19 report from the Oregon Health Authority.

A 79-year-old man died Nov. 12 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, and a 74-year-old woman died Nov. 10 at her residence. Both had underlying conditions.

Monday’s report included COVID-19 information from Dec. 23 through Dec. 26. Case counts are thought to be lower than anticipated because of the holiday weekend.

Over that time, Linn County reported 155 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing that county’s case total to 15,796. With the two new deaths, Linn County’s death total now stands at 205.

Benton County had 105 new cases of the virus, raising the case total to 6,600. There were no new Benton County deaths included in Monday’s report, with the death total there remaining at 43.

Statewide, there were 3,585 new COVID-19 cases over the holiday weekend, raising Oregon’s case total to 414,140. There were 25 new deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,623.

Hospitalizations: OHA reported 381 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus, 94 of whom are occupying intensive care unit beds. There are currently 56 available adult ICU beds out of 649, or a 9% availability. Of the 4,082 adult, non-ICU beds, 311 are available, an 8% availability.

In the mid-Willamette Valley, there are five adult ICU beds available, a 6% availability. There are 28 adult non-ICU beds available, a 5% availability.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 3,278 new doses of the coronavirus vaccine were added to the state immunization registry on Dec. 26. As of Monday, more than 3 million Oregonians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and nearly 2.8 million have completed a vaccine series.

