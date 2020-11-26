15 Oregonians dead of coronavirus, 59 mid-valley cases reported on Thanksgiving

The state death toll now stands at 882 following the passing of: an 83-year-old Coos County man at Bay Area Hospital, 90-year-old Jackson County man at his residence, a 77-year-old Jackson County woman at her residence, an 86-year-old Jackson County woman at her residence, a 75-year-old Lane County woman at her residence, a 72-year-old Lincoln County woman at her residence, an 86-year-old Linn County man at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, a 96-year-old Marion County man at his residence, an 85-year-old Marion County man at Salem Hospital, an 80-year-old Multnomah County man at Adventist Medical Center, a 61-year-old Multnomah County man at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, an 80-year-old Polk County man at Salem Hospital, a 72-year-old Umatilla County woman at Good Shepherd Hospital, a 77-year-old Washington County man at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, a 96-year-old Washington County woman at her residence and an 87-year-old Union County woman at her residence.