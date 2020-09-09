13 new cases of COVID for Linn, Benton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon Health Authority reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the mid-Willamette Valley on Wednesday. Eleven of those were in Linn County, while two were in Benton County.

The agency also released information on eight new deaths from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Oregon’s pandemic death toll now stands at 494.

Statewide, 125 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 28,471.

Linn County now has 416 cases and 13 deaths, while Benton County has 231 cases and six deaths.

Nationwide, there were more than 189,000 deaths from COVID-19 and 6.3 million cases on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other cases reported on Wednesday were in the following counties: Clackamas (7), Columbia (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Klamath (1), Lane (11), Malheur (11), Marion (23), Morrow (2), Multnomah (22), Polk (2), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Washington (10), and Yamhill (1).