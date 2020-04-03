13 individuals with COVID-19 recover in Lebanon

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Finally, there is some good news to report on the coronavirus outbreak.

Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs officials announced Friday that 13 of the individuals at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have recovered.

Medical staff at the Lebanon facility informed the Oregon Health Authority of the update. There were a total of 16 cases at the Veterans’ Home; two individuals have died and one case remains active.

The Veterans’ Home has been a hotspot for the coronavirus in Linn County, which has a total of 37 cases. Linn is fifth among Oregon counties, trailing Washington (228), Marion (178), Multnomah (175) and Clackamas (66). The death toll statewide as of Friday morning was 22.

Those at the Lebanon facility who have recovered include the home’s most senior resident, a World War II veteran who celebrated his 104th birthday with a small group of family this week, state veterans' officials said.