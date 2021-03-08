11 new COVID cases reported in Benton, Linn counties; Oregon awarded FEMA funds

According to the CDC, Oregon is 51st among U.S. states and territories with an average daily case total per 100,000 in the last seven days of 40. That trails only Hawaii (21.9) among U.S. states. New Jersey is first at 261.8.

Vaccinations

OHA reported Monday that 21,793 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 12,853 doses were administered Sunday and 8,940 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Sunday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,163,828 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,420,125 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon was 119 Monday, three more than Sunday. There were 33 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, one fewer than Sunday.

State gets FEMA money