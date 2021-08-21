 Skip to main content
100 People Who Care donates $11,500 to Benco
100 People Who Care donates $11,500 to Benco

  • Updated
benco-100-people

Members of Benco and 100 People Who Care display the check that represents the $11,500 donation made to Benco.

 Submitted photo

The Corvallis/Benton County local chapter of 100 People Who Care has collected $11,500 for Benco after its quarterly fundraising session on July 21.

100 People Who Care on Wednesday delivered a check to the group, a nonprofit organization that provides housing and whole-life support services to people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. The total marked the third consecutive month that 100 People has exceeded its 100-person goal.

The group will hold its next quarterly virtual fundraising meeting from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 20. The fundraising group was formed on the simple principle of encouraging 100 people in the community to donate $100 every quarter.

The group, which formed in 2017 but did not begin dispensing checks until 2019, is modeled on an experiment started in 2006 in Jackson, Michigan. The process usually involves a public gathering with snacks and pitches from nonprofits, but the coronavirus has forced the operation to work on a virtual basis.

