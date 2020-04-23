10 National Frozen Foods workers sick with COVID-19; state investigating Albany plant

Workers at National Frozen Foods have contacted the newspaper saying that they are concerned with their safety and potential exposure.

Oregon OSHA confirmed that it has received complaints regarding National Frozen Foods and did an inspection at the site on Tuesday. A representative of the agency did not detail the nature of those accusations in a brief interview on Wednesday. Reports regarding the complaints may be available in the coming weeks.

Beranbaum knew of only two cases of COVID-19 at the Albany National Frozen Foods plant on Thursday.

He said that the company is working closely with state and Linn County public health officials regarding safety precautions, adding that workers can take days off without any negative consequences if they have symptoms of the illness or if they feel that they were exposed.

“Everybody is at a heightened level of nervousness and concern. Those who are non-essential workers and are at home are nervous about their finances. Those who are essential workers are working incredible amounts of hours to keep the food chain going, and they are stressed and nervous, not only because of their hours, but for their families, and they’re not at home taking care of them,” Beranbaum said.