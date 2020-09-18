10,000 trees in way of full reopening of Highway 22

The Oregon Department of Transportation has gradually been reopening sections of Highway 22 up the Santiam Canyon as fire danger has lessened.
But the complete reopening of the roadway is a long way away, ODOT officials said Friday.
The key challenge is the sheer number of downed trees in the area, said Cole Mullis, ODOT’s operations manager for District 3, which includes Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties.
“Ten thousand was the initial estimate from our foresters," said Mullis. "That's the number of fire-damaged trees that will need to be felled along the 40-mile stretch of (Highway) 22 before we can fully open the route."
Another 80,000 to 100,000 trees in the fire-impacted area may need to be cut down, depending on their survival rate, Mullis said. Crews also are working to restore utility services and repair damaged road bed, culverts, guardrails, and other highway features.
Highway 22 is open from Interstate 5 to Milepost 22 at Mehama/Lyons. In addition, on Friday, ODOT reopened the 4-mile stretch between Mill City and Gates.
Highway 22 is closed from Gates to the Highway 20/Santiam Junction interchange.
Mullis also noted that with changing weather and rain the risk of landslides and flooding is a growing concern. Fire-damaged vegetation that once help hold soil, rocks, trees and other debris to hillsides is gone in some areas and rain will likely result in some landslides.
"We are monitoring potential landslide area and fire-damaged trees, and will continue to do so over the coming weeks and months," Mullis said. "Please be patient. We are working to get our state routes open as soon as it is safe to do so."
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
