10,000 trees in way of full reopening of Highway 22

The Oregon Department of Transportation has gradually been reopening sections of Highway 22 up the Santiam Canyon as fire danger has lessened.

But the complete reopening of the roadway is a long way away, ODOT officials said Friday.

The key challenge is the sheer number of downed trees in the area, said Cole Mullis, ODOT’s operations manager for District 3, which includes Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties.

“Ten thousand was the initial estimate from our foresters," said Mullis. "That's the number of fire-damaged trees that will need to be felled along the 40-mile stretch of (Highway) 22 before we can fully open the route."

Another 80,000 to 100,000 trees in the fire-impacted area may need to be cut down, depending on their survival rate, Mullis said. Crews also are working to restore utility services and repair damaged road bed, culverts, guardrails, and other highway features.

Highway 22 is open from Interstate 5 to Milepost 22 at Mehama/Lyons. In addition, on Friday, ODOT reopened the 4-mile stretch between Mill City and Gates.

Highway 22 is closed from Gates to the Highway 20/Santiam Junction interchange.