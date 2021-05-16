10,000 pieces: mom turns grief into joy

With sidewalks to access the structure, ADA compliant accessibility and several new features, the Waterloo project cost about $141,000 according to Carroll.

A lot of that money, he said, came from the county's transient lodging tax.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It was a great way to be able to spend that money," Maynard said, adding that the experience of designing the park exceeded her expectations.

When the structure first arrived, she said, it was in about 10,000 pieces and she and William would go about once a week to check on the progress.

"The staff for county parks went above and beyond," she said. "They pieced it together at the shop and there were parts everywhere."

So many parts, Carroll said, that it took days to inventory them to ensure everything had arrived safely.

"It's beautiful," Maynard said of the park. "It's for kids 2 to 12 and you can see your kids from every angle of the park which is big for me as a mom."

Her favorite part?

The gyro: a piece of equipment with handlebars that kids can stand in and then spin 360 degrees.