10,000 pieces: mom turns grief into joy

On May 6, laughter returned to Waterloo Park. It was the last piece of a 10,000-piece puzzle held together by the efforts of a community, local government and a grieving mother.
More than a year ago, Sweet Home resident Rachel Maynard made several phone calls to Linn County Parks and Recreation. Waterloo Park had been repeatedly vandalized and there were holes in nearly every slide and the play structure was failing. Even the tunnel slide had to be removed, a blow to the Maynard boys, Zachary and William. who would sit at either end and yell through the tube.
"I called again and (Linn County Parks and Recreation Director) Brian (Carroll) got back to me and said, 'Why don't you get involved and help design the park?'"
Maynard's impulsive reaction was summed up in one word: "What?"
"I was like, I can't do that. But they walked me through it and after I'd been designing it for a month, there was an open spot on the parks board."
Maynard joined the board, but the May 6 reveal of the park was much more than the end to a journey that saw her advocate for a safe playground for her boys. It was a reminder that one would not get the chance to call through a slide or run over the new grass area or jump off the swings.
Tragic incident
Last July, Maynard was at Lewis Creek Park in Sweet Home with her boys and friends when a jet ski came crashing into the swimming area. The driver had lost control of the vehicle and struck two children: Kennedy Swenson and Zachary Maynard, both 6.
Kennedy sustained serious injuries to her clavicle in addition to a broken jaw. Zachary had severe head trauma. Both children were airlifted and while Kennedy was discharged three days later with a long recovery ahead, Zachary passed away at the hospital three days after the incident.
In November, the Linn County District Attorney's Office announced that it would not charge 23-year-old Salem resident Antonio Cassanova-Gonzalez in the inciident. He was not under the influence a the time but had removed his life jacket which was equipped with a safety switch to stop the jet ski.
In doing so, he placed it over the handle bars of the watercraft which caused enough pressure on the throttle to accelerate the vehicle and throw off Cassanova-Gonzalez. No longer wearing the life jacket, he had no way to stop the vehicle as it took off toward the beach.
Zachary will not get a chance to play on the new play structure but his little brother William is a constant presence there.
"He thinks it's his park," Rachel Maynard said. "The first few visits he said, "Mommy why are there kids on my Waterloo?'"
With sidewalks to access the structure, ADA compliant accessibility and several new features, the Waterloo project cost about $141,000 according to Carroll.
A lot of that money, he said, came from the county's transient lodging tax.
"It was a great way to be able to spend that money," Maynard said, adding that the experience of designing the park exceeded her expectations.
When the structure first arrived, she said, it was in about 10,000 pieces and she and William would go about once a week to check on the progress.
"The staff for county parks went above and beyond," she said. "They pieced it together at the shop and there were parts everywhere."
So many parts, Carroll said, that it took days to inventory them to ensure everything had arrived safely.
"It's beautiful," Maynard said of the park. "It's for kids 2 to 12 and you can see your kids from every angle of the park which is big for me as a mom."
Her favorite part?
The gyro: a piece of equipment with handlebars that kids can stand in and then spin 360 degrees.
"It was amazing to be able to rebuild the park," Maynard said. "It was great to make a safe place for the kids to play, especially now. They can get outside and play on the play structure and they have a grassy area to just run and be kids. It's amazing."
On May 6 when Maynard stood before a small crowd to open the park, she noted it had been one of Zachary's favorite places. But his memory and the changes that have been implemented will extend beyond the park.
Lake upgrades
New equipment is arriving at Lewis Creek Park too.
A Worthington security barrier will stretch about 50 feet out from the swimming area to protect swimmers from watercraft.
"It's designed," Maynard said, "to protect dams from terrorist attacks. It will stop a 27-foot boat and get it from 60 miles per hour down to 0 in half a second."
The Linn County Commissioners approved the purchase of the barrier in March for $255,844, with funding from the transient lodging tax and parks reserve funds.
The plan is to have the barrier in place before the park opens Memorial Day Weekend but regardless, it will be up and set before the summer is in full swing and children are again splashing around the shallow waters of Lewis Creek.
"I was involved with the barrier since the beginning," Maynard said. "It's awesome, I'm super excited about it and the county has been amazing."
Carroll, in turn, said Maynard efforts have helped tremendously in adding to the community.