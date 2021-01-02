1,010 new coronavirus cases in Oregon

Here are other updates from Saturday’s COVID-19 report:

• The OHA recorded 880 doses of vaccine administered, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses administered to 45,295. This figure is based on preliminary reports of 419 doses administered Friday, as well as 461 administered on prior days that had not been recorded. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and local public health authorities (LPHAs). To date, 190,500 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon. Two shots are required to complete the process.

• The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 468, two more than in Friday’s report. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) bed remains unchanged at 109. The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

• Sherman and Tillamook are the only counties in Oregon that have not experienced a COVID-19 death. Baker (5), Clatsop (3), Crook (7), Curry (3), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Harney (2), Lake (4) Morrow (8), Wallowa (3) and Wheeler (1) all have recorded less than 10 deaths. Wheeler (17) has the lowest number of cases. Gilliam (39), Sherman (31) and Wallowa (78) also are under 100.

