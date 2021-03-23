1,000 appointments available for Wednesday vaccination clinic

Linn County has 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine ready to go into arms at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center on Wednesday but people need to sign up. Those who are eligible can schedule an appointment on the county’s Public Health website.

As Oregon’s vaccination campaign rolls along, the Oregon Health Authority is transitioning to the next group of eligible residents, Group 6 of Phase 1B. The list of people who are now eligible to receive a vaccine includes those who are at least 45 and have underlying health conditions. Underlying conditions include pregnancy, cancer, chronic kidney disease, obesity, and heart conditions such as heart failure or coronary artery disease.

“This is part of a continuing trend of more vaccines becoming available per week,” said Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist, reading from a statement during the Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday. “It’s a positive step … that we are at a place where we have a thousand appointments available.”

The expanded eligibility also includes frontline workers from more professional sectors, including migrant and seasonal farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers; as well as at-risk populations like people living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living, homeless persons, individuals displaced by wildfires and wildland firefighters.

To sign up for an appointment, go to https://www.linncountyhealth.org/ph/page/covid-19-vaccines-information. To check if you are eligible, visit the Oregon Health Authority’s website at https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.

