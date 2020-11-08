Local Veterans Day events planned

Kelly Odegaard, vice president of operations and veterans services with Westcare Management, will be the guest speaker at the annual Albany Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Linn County Veterans Memorial in Timber Linn Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE.
Odegaard oversees the day-to-day operations of Oregon’s two veterans homes in The Dalles and Lebanon. He also is the state liaison with the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs and the Veterans Care Centers of Oregon board of directors.
Odegaard was the first administrator of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon. He was instrumental in its design, construction, opening and ongoing operation. The facility has been held up nationwide as an example of how veterans homes should be designed and operated.
Prior to joining Westcare, Odegaard was a nursing home administrator in Oregon and Washington. He also previously served as the health center administrator at the Dallas Retirement Village, where he was responsible for a 121-bed facility, and managed a 116-bed facility in McMinnville, a 200-bed facility in Washington and a 76-bed facility in Eastern Oregon.
Odegaard also spent 10 years as a management analyst at the Navy’s Strategic Weapons Facility, Pacific, in Silverdale, Washington.
Odegaard has a degree in business administration from Eastern Oregon University and a master’s degree in administration/technology from the University of Phoenix.
The event is open to the public, and masks and social distancing will be required, according to Randy Martinak of the Linn County Veterans Memorial Association.
An honor guard and bugler will be provided by American Legion Post 51.
The event is sponsored by the Linn County Veterans Memorial Association.
Patriots Run
Motorcycle riders will meet at 11 a.m. at the memorial in Timber Linn Memorial Park and proceed after the ceremony to the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home and the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.
Reverse Parade
The public is invited to view 16 Veterans Day floats from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, 3201 Pacific Blvd. SW in Albany, according to McCall Washburn.
“We have a great variety of entries, including floats and military vehicles,” Washburn said. “We will have our veterans on floats as well as sitting under our entryway so we can provide them with refreshments and tend to any of their needs.”
Washburn said there is room for more veterans, and she can be contacted at 541-981-7502.
“We are going to have minimal staff, in keeping with social distancing protocols,” Washburn said. “We want to be able to provide our veterans with four-star treatment.”
Vehicles will be able to enter the YMCA property from 34th Avenue, tour the floats and then exit onto Pacific Boulevard.
“There will not be an entrance from Pacific or an exit onto 34th,” Washburn said.
Numerous groups, including the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and local Boy Scout troops, will provide assistance.
Hero Banners
Nearly 70 Hero Banners honoring local veterans and first responders will be up by Veterans Day in Albany, thanks to support from Albany’s two Rotary Clubs, Pacific Power, Xtreme Grafx and Mike’s Heating.
Mike Martin said Pacific Power staff installed 29 banners on First and Second avenues last week.
“Mike’s Heating has loaned us a scissor lift, and Rotary Club volunteers plan to install 40 more banners on Lyon and Ellsworth Monday and Tuesday,” Martin said. “We’re grateful to Xtreme Grafx for putting the banners together. It has been a lot of work.”
Martin said Sweet Home began hanging banners in 2018. When the Rotary Clubs learned that Albany's annual Veterans Day Parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, club members decided this would be a good way to continue the community’s longstanding tradition of honoring veterans.
Banners are 2 feet wide by 4 feet tall. They cost $100 each, including the brackets. Orders will be accepted for a few more weeks and then cut off until July 4, 2021, Martin said.
Banner application forms can be picked up at the following locations, where there are banner display stands: Loafers Restaurant, Vets Helping Vets, Les Schwab, Fred Meyer, Bimart, Staples, Lowe’s, Beggs Tire, the American Legion Post 10 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
To learn more or to register for a banner, contact rotarybannerproject@gmail.com.
Albany Historic Carousel
The Albany Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W., will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Veterans Day.
Executive Director Peggy Burris said veterans can ride free all day, but must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Lebanon Senior Center
Veterans 50-plus years old, who live within a 3-mile radius of Lebanon,will be treated to something sweet from the Lebanon Senior Center on Tuesday.
The event is usually held at the Senior Center, but that's not possible this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
To sign up for an appreciation gift, call the Senior Center at 541-258-4919. Info needed will be name, address, phone number and branch of service — a little branch rivalry is one of the center’s activity coordinator’s favorite parts of the program.
Register by noon on Monday.
Free pet care for veterans
The PAWS Animal Hospital in Lebanon will provide free preventive care for pets of veterans and active duty law enforcement officers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Veterans Day.
PAWS is at 1775 S. Main St.
Services including examinations, core vaccines, heartworm test, preventive flea treatment and deworming will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Guests must provide an appropriate ID or DD214 form.
Limit one cat or dog per person.
Call 541-570-1022 for more information.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
