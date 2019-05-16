Four mid-valley students earned scholarships at the Loene Guthrie and Dorothy Jenks music scholarship auditions, which were held in mid-April at Oregon State University.
Scholarship winners:
• Emma Womack, violinist ($1,200): Womack will graduate from Corvallis High this spring, then attend the University of Denver to study performance and violin pedagogy. In April, she soloed in a major violin work with the Corvallis Youth Symphony.
• James Scott, bassoonist ($1,200): The Lebanon High School graduate is studying music education at Oregon State University where he is active in the Marching Band, Jazz Band, two wind ensembles and the OSU Symphony.
• Katy Simmons ($1,200): The Corvallis High graduate is studying Music Education at Oregon State University. She's also active in OSU’s Concert Choir and University Chorale. She was a recent soloist in the university’s Opera Workshop Program. Simmons plans to work toward master’s and doctoral degrees following graduation.
• Sophie Schumaker, voice/oboe ($400): Schumaker will enroll in the University of Oregon Music School next fall. She has been active in several Corvallis High choral groups, performed a lead role in "West Side Story" and appeared in other local productions.
The event was coordinated by Linn-Benton’s Oregon Music Teachers chapter and the Benton Community Foundation.
All of these scholarship winners have participated in honors choirs and instrumental ensembles around the state. They have made major contributions to their high school and university ensembles as section leaders and mentors, as well as participating in local music theatre.