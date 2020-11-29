Local officials ponder new drug law's intricacies

District attorneys in both Linn and Benton counties say the recent passage of Measure 110 — which makes possession of small amounts of drugs including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine violations instead of criminal offenses — leaves many questions unanswered.
The measure — the first of its kind in the United States — takes effect on Feb. 1.
Linn County voters turned down the measure with 36,637 no votes to 32,333 yes votes. It passed in Benton County, with 32,764 yes votes to 17,248 no votes. Statewide, the measure easily passed with 1,328,864 yes votes to 943,481 no votes.
Major backers of the measure were the New York-based Drug Policy Alliance and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, who contributed $500,000 through their Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
Under Measure 110, people charged with possession of drugs for personal use could be cited for a civil violation — like a traffic ticket — and be subject to a $100 fine, which could be waived if the person agreed to have a health assessment.
Current laws could impose fines of up to $6,500 and a year in jail.
The program will be funded by Oregon’s cannabis tax, about $57 million per year. The program’s addiction and recovery centers would provide health assessments and peer support, as well as direct addicts to area health care providers for treatment.
Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny emphasizes the new law applies to possession only, not other drug-related offenses.
“Laws relating to delivery and manufacture of these drugs remain unchanged,” Marteeny said. “We will continue to go after dealers and manufacturers.”
Marteeny is skeptical that the new law will actually help drug addicts.
“If people thought this new law will help provide treatment for addicts, they are going to be disappointed,” Marteeny said. “If you look closely at the law, you will see that it does not create treatment centers. It creates assessment centers. Assessing the need for treatment is not treatment.”
Marteeny voted against the measure because “I believe decriminalizing drugs is a bad idea," he said. "However, I believe strongly in the rule of law. The majority of Linn County residents did not vote for this, but Oregon did. I intend to follow and enforce the law exactly.”
Marteeny said the Linn County law enforcement team will “always focus on the safety of our residents” and now the burden will shift to mid-valley health care providers.
Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson agreed with Marteeny that it’s not his department’s role to create laws, but it is their work to enforce them.
“With Measure 110, we will have a body of law that decriminalizes possession of narcotics, decriminalizes them with some focus on treatment,” Haroldson said. “That said, we have relied upon evidence-based best-practice programs through our drug treatment court that have proven to be effective models in disrupting addiction and getting people on the path of recovery.”
Like Marteeny, Haroldson is concerned that while the measure may have been well-intentioned, “it may undermine some of the best proven approaches to addressing addiction, drug-fueled crimes and keeping our communities safe.”
Haroldson added that he is greatly concerned about “adopting policies that significantly increase the presence of controlled substances in our community because what we have learned in our work in the criminal justice system is that the more substances you have in the community, the more children get exposed.”
Kelley Story, director of Samaritan Health Services' Substance Use Treatment Services, said there's no way to predict the measure's full impact until the details are written into state law. How funding the program falls into place is also yet to be determined, Story said.
“Although the measure calls for grants for assessment and treatment programs, we will need to see the final details of this funding, once it’s written into law, before we know if it’s applicable to our programs,” Story said. “One of our goals is to develop a centralized intake and assessment program. The measure does speak to these kinds of services, and we would consider applying for this grant funding if we met the criteria that’s ultimately decided for the funding.”
The Oregon District Attorneys Association urged Oregonians to vote against Measure 110, calling it a “dangerous approach to our drug addiction crisis.”
The association noted that Oregon leads the nation in pain reliever misuse and methamphetamine use.
The group also pointed out that most drug issues are already misdemeanor offenses, which do not require imprisonment and usually require treatment options such as drug court and diversion programs.
More than 110 organizations, including unions and some health care organizations, supported the measure.
Supporters of the measure said it would help reduce the disparity between white and Black Americans incarcerated for drug crimes, reducing incarcerations by an estimated 95%.
Supporters also noted that people of color are three times more likely to be arrested than whites.
Supporters argued that those who suffer from drug addiction are not criminals and need health-based approaches to address their addictions.
Their goal is to connect the addicted with accessible treatment and recovery programs.
Measure 110 campaign materials noted that it can cost $30,000 to arrest, prosecute and jail someone charged with simple drug possession, but it costs about $10,000 to provide them with drug treatment programs.
