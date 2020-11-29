Local officials ponder new drug law's intricacies

“With Measure 110, we will have a body of law that decriminalizes possession of narcotics, decriminalizes them with some focus on treatment,” Haroldson said. “That said, we have relied upon evidence-based best-practice programs through our drug treatment court that have proven to be effective models in disrupting addiction and getting people on the path of recovery.”

Like Marteeny, Haroldson is concerned that while the measure may have been well-intentioned, “it may undermine some of the best proven approaches to addressing addiction, drug-fueled crimes and keeping our communities safe.”

Haroldson added that he is greatly concerned about “adopting policies that significantly increase the presence of controlled substances in our community because what we have learned in our work in the criminal justice system is that the more substances you have in the community, the more children get exposed.”

Kelley Story, director of Samaritan Health Services' Substance Use Treatment Services, said there's no way to predict the measure's full impact until the details are written into state law. How funding the program falls into place is also yet to be determined, Story said.