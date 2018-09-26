A forum featuring candidates for two Linn County Circuit Court positions will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, in the community room of the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Fay Stetz-Waters, the appointed incumbent, and Michael Wynhausen, Linn County's deputy district attorney, are competing for Position 1. Rachel Kittson-MaQatish and Teri Plagmann, both attorneys with Linn County roots, are vying for Position 3.
The audience will be invited to submit questions for the candidates.The Albany chapter of the American Association of University Women is cosponsoring the event.
The League of Women Voters reminds people that Tuesday, Oct. 16, is the last day to register to vote. Registered voters who have moved within Linn County or from elsewhere in the state have until 8 p.m. Nov. 6 to update their registration. Mailing of local ballots will begin Oct. 17. To be counted, completed ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Nov. 6.
For more information, call 503-707-1539.