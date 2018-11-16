PARADISE, California — Linn County’s Strike Team 10 enters its second week assisting with California wildfires, one of 15 strike teams from Oregon mobilized last Friday.
Crews have been busy finding human remains in what's left of the city of Paradise and running line and putting out fires in nearby areas. It's arduous, tiring work, but there have also been some successes.
According to information relayed back to the Lebanon Fire District, the Lebanon Engine 34 crew was asked Wednesday afternoon by Captain Brad Williams of the Modoc County Sheriff’s Posse to extinguish a burning safe found in his brother’s house.
The team said they could not only extinguish the fire, but open the safe as well. Using axes and extrication tools, the team popped open the safe’s door in front of some 10 onlookers.
Most of the contents had been reduced to ashes, but there was a small box in the back of the safe. Williams reportedly grabbed the box and put it on a nearby trailer.
The firefighters reported that the crowd became quiet as Williams said, “This box contains the retirement pistols that were a gift for my grandfather back in the 1930s. He retired as the sheriff of Temecula and a reserve deputy at the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department. These pistols and badge are all we have left of him.”
The pistols were damaged, but intact.
Firefighters on Strike Team 10 are working 12-hour shifts on search and recovery.
Last Friday, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office mobilized 15 strike teams and sent 75 engines and 300 firefighters to aid Cal Fire efforts near Paradise, California.
Local strike team members came from Lebanon, Albany, Sweet Home, Harrisburg, Halsey/Shedd, Tangent, Scio, Corvallis and Philomath.
Strike teams can be activated for 16 days at a time, including two travel days. The Oregon teams are expected to return home Nov. 23.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Camp Fire at Paradise, California, has burned 140,000 acres, destroyed more than 10,300 structures/homes and is 40 percent contained.
Officials say there have been 59 deaths and there are 130 persons unaccounted for. Some 52,000 people have been evacuated.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
Tuesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of California to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the affected areas. President Donald Trump’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Butte, Los Angeles, and Ventura counties.
Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the disaster.
Federal funding is also available to the state, tribal, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in Butte, Los Angeles, and Ventura counties.
Dutch Bros. is sponsoring a fundraiser for fire victims. Through Nov. 19, all Dutch Bros. locations will provide donation jars for area residents looking to donate to fire relief efforts. Dutch Bros. will match up to $150,000 in donations.