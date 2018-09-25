The Linn Soil and Water Conservation District and OSU Extension will host a series of four classes called “Living on the Land” every Thursday in October. Classes will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the ZCBJ Hall, 38704 North Main St. in Scio.
Cost is $25 for all four classes and scholarships are available by calling 541-766-3553 or email: Teagan.moran@oregonstate.edu.
Topics will include:
• Oct. 4: Weed Management: Learn about management strategies for common weeds on your land.
• Oct. 11: Soil Health and Water Resources: Learn the basics of planning for natural resource management, including soil health and water resources.
• Oct. 18: Pasture and Grazing Management: Make the most of your pasture by learning how grass plants grow, rotational grazing and nutrient and water-time management.
• Oct. 25: Mud, Manure and Composting: Consider ways to deal with mud accumulation in the winter and how to handle manure resources through composting and land application.