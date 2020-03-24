Linn sheriff sets public access changes

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon has initiated a series of operational changes concerning public access to facilities.

The Civil Division, at the Linn County Courthouse, will be available to the public by appointment only.

“At this time, we are still processing Concealed Handgun License Renewals,” Yon said. “We will not be issuing any new CHL’s until further notice. We are still doing sex offender registrations.”

For all inquiries please call 541-967-3907 for an appointment.

“For Animal Control, staff is taking care of the few animals we have left,” Yon said. “Our mobile vet clinic program has been suspended until further notice. All late fees for licensing have been waived until the end of April. The public can access Animal Control at 541-967-3925 by appointment only.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yon said that when someone calls, they will be asked a series of questions about whether they or family members have been ill recently.

“If you are sick, you will need to schedule your business at another time,” Yon said. “Otherwise, we will schedule an appointment and handle your business.”