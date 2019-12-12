Linn road department earns conservation award

Linn County Roadmaster Darrin Lane thought he was invited to Tuesday evening’s 73rd annual meeting of the Linn Soil and Water Conservation District to talk about roads.
He was surprised, then, when David Neal, chair of the district’s board of directors, presented him with the annual Cooperator of the Year Award at the event, which was held at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.
The award is presented annually to individuals or organizations that work closely with district staff to implement soil conservation and enhancement projects such as erosion control or sediment management.
The Linn County Road Department has worked with the district for years on waterway enhancement projects such as improved ditches or culverts.
Lane has been with Linn County since 1995, serving as its roadmaster since 1999. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Oregon State University. He served three years in the Army and recently retired after 35 years' service with the Oregon Army National Guard. His department maintains more than 1,100 miles of roads and 326 bridges, and he manages a staff of 71 people in four road districts throughout the county.
Lane outlined some of the department's major operational changes over time.
For instance, extensive road construction and bridge building projects were executed from the 1960s to the early 1990s. But, Lane said, the bridges used wooden pilings and caps on which pre-stressed concrete sections were set. The wooden supports are now rotting, and the department does extensive repair work annually.
In 1999, the department’s annual budget was about $38 million, $24 million of which was in reserves. Today’s budget is $39 million with about $17 million in reserves. The department also has about $10 million out in loans to other county projects. That works well for the department, according to Lane, since those loans carry about 3% interest, compared to a state fund that pays less than 1%.
Lane said the department’s personnel budget is more than twice what it was in 2000, some $8.6 million compared to $4.2 million. The average total cost per employee is $121,000.
Equipment costs have also increased significantly. Dump trucks have doubled in price from $100,000 to $200,000; hot-mix asphalt has risen from $30 per ton to $70 or $80 per ton; and asphalt emulsion used for chip-sealing has more than tripled in price, from $120 per ton to more than $400.
Lane said that although federal funds generated by timber sales on national forest lands has declined, the department has been successful in securing federal grants for projects such as the Quartzville corridor improvements and the rebuilding of Foster Dam Road.
Another major change, according to Lane, has been meeting state and federal wildlife and habitat regulations.
“Basically, every roadside ditch in Oregon is considered a wetland,” he said.
Lane said the department works well because it has many talented and dedicated employees who take pride in their work providing safe roads for Linn County residents.
He said the county has also been well-served for many years by boards of commissioners who have supported the department’s core mission.
Lane is proud of the new traffic signals at Seven Mile Lane and Highway 34, which he believes will save many lives, and of being able to maintain a high level of road quality.
“I’m also proud that over the last 20 years, we have never had to make layoffs,” he said. “We have had attrition as people come and go, but we have had good long-term fiscal planning.”
In addition to David Neal, Hubert Christianson, Liz VanLeeuwen, Mark Mellbye, Aaron Schumacher, Jann Horner and Hans Coon also comprise the Soil and Water Conservation District board.
Staff members are administrator Debra Paul and water technician Kevin Seifert. Their job is to educate the public about water quality; work with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to implement programs; work with landowners; provide technical assistance for conservation practices; and use grants to help area producers through 27 contracts and 42 practices on more than 500 acres.
Paul told more than two dozen people about various projects, highlighting a long-term, multifaceted project in the Bear Branch area near Lyons.
The district also sponsors the annual FFA soil judging contest and administered six conservation reserve enhancement programs in Linn County and three in Lane County. The district oversaw development of more than 23 acres of riparian buffers, two manure management shelters and more than 100 acres of forest brush and conservation management projects.
A 10-minute aerial video highlighted a 100-plus-acre, multifaceted project that focuses on stream enhancement and soil improvement.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.