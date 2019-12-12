Linn road department earns conservation award

For instance, extensive road construction and bridge building projects were executed from the 1960s to the early 1990s. But, Lane said, the bridges used wooden pilings and caps on which pre-stressed concrete sections were set. The wooden supports are now rotting, and the department does extensive repair work annually.

In 1999, the department’s annual budget was about $38 million, $24 million of which was in reserves. Today’s budget is $39 million with about $17 million in reserves. The department also has about $10 million out in loans to other county projects. That works well for the department, according to Lane, since those loans carry about 3% interest, compared to a state fund that pays less than 1%.

Lane said the department’s personnel budget is more than twice what it was in 2000, some $8.6 million compared to $4.2 million. The average total cost per employee is $121,000.

Equipment costs have also increased significantly. Dump trucks have doubled in price from $100,000 to $200,000; hot-mix asphalt has risen from $30 per ton to $70 or $80 per ton; and asphalt emulsion used for chip-sealing has more than tripled in price, from $120 per ton to more than $400.

