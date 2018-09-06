Linn County Republicans have opened a campaign office at 1100 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany.
Its hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Other candidate-specific events may be scheduled there through Election Day. Candidates have provided signs and campaign literature. Materials promoting or opposing various ballot measures are expected in the next week.
One of the services provided is the ability to update registration addresses to ensure that voters will receive ballots. Voters may also check the events calendar on the group’s website, http://linncountyrepublicanparty.org/.
Linn County Republicans hold their regular 6 p.m. monthly meetings on the first Wednesday of the month at Pop's Branding Iron, 901 Pacific Blvd. SE.
The group can be reached at Box 1684, Albany, OR 97321. For more information, call or text secretary Chris Ruck at 541-401-0457.