Public transportation systems in Linn County will receive an estimated $4 million over the next three years as their share of the state’s new one-tenth of 1 percent payroll tax, according to Mark Volmert, the county’s rural transportation coordinator.
Volmert spoke to the Linn County Board of Commissioners at a meeting this week.
The influx of money will provide added equipment and increased bus routes in Sweet Home, Lebanon and Albany. Volmert said the proposal will still have to be approved by the officials with the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund and then be brought back to the commissioners at their April 22 meeting for final approval.
The proposed projects were reviewed and approved by the Linn County Transportation Advisory Committee.
“It’s really a work in progress,” Volmert said. “It’s hard to determine the increased number of riders until systems are in place. It’s really a partnership effort. Each service will have to evaluate the new services and then adjust them to best serve the citizens and taxpayers.”
Volmert said that of the $4 million, about $400,000 will be set aside as a contingency in the event estimated income falls short.
Proposed projects include:
• Linn-Benton Loop: Adding a new bus and working with Benton County, doubling the existing bus service, including expanding evening service to Linn-Benton Community College; adding a youth pass for students in grades 9-12.
• Albany Transit System: Adding a new bus, routes, expanded services and doubling hours of availability; and adding a youth pass for students in grades 9-12.
• Lebanon: Adding a new bus and increased service from seven runs per day to nine; adding Saturday service, with linkage to Linn Shuttle; extending the Dial-a-Bus service from 4 to 6 p.m.; and expanding service area outside the city limits.
• Senior Citizens of Sweet Home/Linn Shuttle: Increase routes from seven per day to 10 per day and increase service hours. Add Saturday service including a new stop at a major retail location. Add a youth pass for students in grades 9-12.
• Senior Citizens of Sweet Home/Sweet Home Dial-a-Bus: Doubling the number of “shopper” service hours per day from 8 to 16; increasing service from five days per week to six; providing service connections with the school district to augment service for students in grades 9-12; adding Saturday service for Dial-a-Bus to address the needs of residents living outside the city of Sweet Home.
• Linn County: Using Medicaid Title XIX DD54 local match money to fund rides to intellectually and developmentally disabled clients between residences and vocation/employment enters. Will leverage $160,000 in annual Medicaid funds.
Transportation officials in Benton County say they also expect to receive about $4 million in funding from the state for the next three fiscal years. The county commissioners will receive a presentation at their April 2 meeting on proposals for allocating the money.