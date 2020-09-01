Linn prosecutor recounts 1970s escape from Beirut

Yardumian said she remembers walks along the Mediterranean, the sounds of gunfire easily heard in the distance.

Later, at their aunt’s home, their escape out of Beirut was fomented.

But getting out of Beirut would not be easy, visas or not. There were no planes, trains or buses, so they were going to have to walk a long way to hook up with someone with a car who would smuggle them out of the country.

The family was destined for an aunt’s home in Jordan in July 1976.

“It was a very small car and it was a long drive,” Yardumian said. “We couldn’t even call on the telephone to let them know we were coming. We just showed up. It was a long trip. We traveled through Syria and arrived late at night.”

Yardumian said when they arrived, it was as though the “entire neighborhood was there to greet us. Everyone was so hospitable and welcoming.”

The family stayed in Jordan for two weeks and then flew to the United States to start a new life.