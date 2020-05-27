Linn OSU Extension/4-H 2020-21 budget approved

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Members of the OSU Extension and 4-H service district budget committee made it clear Tuesday morning during FY 2020-21 budget deliberations they want an Extension Service field crop specialist who will stay on the job for a long time, not just a year or two.

Since long-time field agent Mark Melbye retired in 2012, there have been three successors and the position has been vacant for months.

“We need someone who will stay more than a year or two,” budget committee member Kent Burkholder said. “It takes at least a year to get up to speed. It takes time for them to learn what’s important to local farms.”

Burkholder is one of three committee members at large, along with Jennifer Stanaway and Erica Martin, and Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker.

All three commissioners posed concerns about why Oregon State appears to have a problem keeping the position filled.

“We need to attract quality people who want to live in the valley,” Tucker said. “Oregon State needs to come up with a whole career package that will make that happen.”

Tucker said one of the issues is that the position is not on the university’s tenure-track.