The Linn County Budget Committee wrapped up its review of the proposed 2019-20 budget a day early, approving a final plan Thursday. Linn County commissioners must adopt a budget by June 30.
Committee members are chair Jennifer Stanaway, vice-chair Christine Ruck, Kerry Johnson and commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker.
Stanaway thanked the county’s department heads and managers for bringing in tightly focused budget requests that made the annual process go well.
“All of you put a lot of time and thought into your budgets and that makes our jobs much easier,” Stanaway said.
County Administrator Ralph Wyatt said there are still some unknowns, such as how union negotiations will wind up and what state legislators will do in coming weeks.
“But we have the money to produce an approved budget at this time,” Wyatt said.
Wyatt said the budget includes $218,000 more for general services, which will allow for several maintenance projects to be completed and shifts about $500,000 in liquor taxes to the Health Department’s alcohol and drug programs.
Nyquist said long-term planning and budget discipline has allowed the county to continue providing high levels of service to Linn County residents, despite increasing economic pressures.
Nyquist noted that the sources of revenue flowing into the county's general fund have shifted over the last two decades.
"Twenty years ago, the majority of the general fund money came from property taxes,” Nyquist said. “Today, many of our departments charge for services including our Planning and Building Department, Parks, Fair & Expo Center and the Assessor’s Office.”
The county’s total budget will be about $154.7 million, up about $4 million from the current budget.
The budget by fund will include (some of these figures have been rounded):
• General fund, $38.4 million.
• Road fund: $38.8 million.
• Fair fund: $503,500.
• Law library: $340,495.
• General grants: $8.3 million.
• Bicycle and pedestrian fund: $217,093.
• Corner preservation fund (in the Surveyor's Office): $358,026.
• Veterans home levy (19 cents per every $1,000 of assessed value): $1.9 million.
• Law enforcement levy ($2.83 per every $1,000 of assessed value): $29.9 million.
• Historical fund: $37,252.
• County forest park fund: $1.5 million.
• Health fund: $31.3 million.
• County school fund: $2.5 million.
• Unemployment insurance: $517,000.
Taxes to be levied for the general fund will be set at $1.27 per every $1,000 of assessed property value.