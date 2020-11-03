Linn law levy fails; SH supports police, library

Linn County residents turned down a four-year law enforcement levy Tuesday, but Sweet Home residents approved five-year levies to support the city’s police department and public library.

The Linn County law enforcement levy failed almost 63% to 37%, or 41,092 no votes to 24,466 yes votes.

The current levy does not expire until June 30, 2022, but county officials hoped to get early approval to continue with another four-year levy to begin July 1, 2022, and run through June 30, 2026.

The move was made to show local employees that Linn County residents support law enforcement, while other cities, such as Portland, want to defund police services.

The current levy is for $2.83 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation. The proposed levy would have added another 25 cents ($3.08) to compensate for the fact it would run out in in 2026 and to take into consideration cost of living expenses over that time.

“Our messaging wasn’t as good as it should have been,” Sheriff Jim Yon said. “We will look at that and in the next couple months, have conversations with Linn County citizens to see what they want and what they want the future of law enforcement to look like in Linn County.”