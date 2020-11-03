Linn law levy fails; SH supports police, library

Linn County residents turned down a four-year law enforcement levy Tuesday, but Sweet Home residents approved five-year levies to support the city’s police department and public library.
The Linn County law enforcement levy failed almost 63% to 37%, or 41,092 no votes to 24,466 yes votes.
The current levy does not expire until June 30, 2022, but county officials hoped to get early approval to continue with another four-year levy to begin July 1, 2022, and run through June 30, 2026.
The move was made to show local employees that Linn County residents support law enforcement, while other cities, such as Portland, want to defund police services.
The current levy is for $2.83 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation. The proposed levy would have added another 25 cents ($3.08) to compensate for the fact it would run out in in 2026 and to take into consideration cost of living expenses over that time.
“Our messaging wasn’t as good as it should have been,” Sheriff Jim Yon said. “We will look at that and in the next couple months, have conversations with Linn County citizens to see what they want and what they want the future of law enforcement to look like in Linn County.”
Yon added, “We will roll up our sleeves, go back to work and continue doing what we do.”
Yon said that about 54% of his budget comes from the levy. He added that without the levy, “we would not be able to provide 24-hour coverage and it would minimize our ability to hold people in jail because we would not have enough staff to manage our facilities.”
The current levy does not expire until June 30, 2022. Linn County residents have supported a law enforcement levy since 1982.
The law enforcement levy funds not only 54% of the Sheriff’s Office’s $32 million budget, but also funds portions of the District Attorney’s Office and the Juvenile Department.
The Sheriff’s Office receives about 76% of the levy funds, the Juvenile Department receives about 14% and the District Attorney’s Office receives about 10%.
The current levy was approved in May 2018 and passed handily, 70% to 30%, with 16,702 yes votes to 7,180 no votes.
Sweet Home levies
Voters in Sweet Home approved a five-year public safety levy and a five-year levy to support the public library.
The public safety tally was 3,344 yes votes to 1,139 no votes.
The new Sweet Home public safety levy will run for five years beginning July 1, 2021, and will be for $7.85 per $1,000 of assessed property values.
Sweet Home’s tax base is just $1.42 per $1,000 of property value, which brings in about $700,000 annually. The police department’s budget is $3.4 million.
The levy is projected to generate $16 million, ranging from about $3 million its first year to $3.5 years in its final year.
Sweet Home residents also approved a five-year levy of $1.17 per $1,000 of property value to support the public library.
The tally was 3,254 yes votes to 1,213 no votes.
The levy would take effect on July 1, 2021, and is projected to generate $2,383,820 over five years, from $443,977 its first year to $530,670 its fifth year.
Sweet Home has had a library since 1942, operating for many years out of the basement of City Hall.
A new building was constructed at the corner of 13th and Kalmia in 1969 and remains in use today.
The library’s annual circulation is about 40,000. Its story hour program attracts more than 100 youngsters and its annual summer reading program serves more than 500 children.
Since 1984, the Friends of the Library have provided financial support for the library and for many years have operated a bookstore, with proceeds donated to the library.
Library director Rose Peda is assisted by three part-time staff assistants.
