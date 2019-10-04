EUGENE — The next generation of farmers will face the challenge of producing enough food to feed an estimated world population of more than 9 billion people.
That's what Harrisburg FFA adviser Teague Teece said Thursday morning as 129 students competed in the 66th annual Linn Soil and Water Conservation District’s soil-judging contest, held on the Detering farm just south of the Linn and Benton county line.
“I hope this contest drives home the gravity, the understanding of the issue, which is life,” she said. “We would not be where we are today without soil.”
Teece said lessons learned during the Dust Bowl of the 1930s paved the way for modern conservation tillage practices nationwide.
Students represented FFA chapters from Scio, Lebanon, Central Linn and Harrisburg in Linn County and Crow and Mohawk in Lane County.
Judging soils in Oregon is no easy task. There are about 63 million acres of land in the state, and forests cover about 30 million of it. Farms take up about 16 million. There are about 2,000 soil types.
Students worked in a practice pit and three scoring pits, according to Kevin Seifert of the Linn Soil & Water Conservation District.
“We have hosted this contest for 66 years,” Seifert said. “It gives kids real-life skills, learning about soil science. It also teaches them there are some really good, family-wage jobs that pay $60,000 to more than $100,000 per year.”
Soil sciences are used in jobs from finding oil reserves to construction and farming. “You can’t build a house, place a septic tank or construct a road without knowing about soil,” Seifert said.
Each of the pits is 25 feet long, 6 feet wide and 4 feet, 10 inches deep.
This year’s contest was held under bright sunshine and 55-degree conditions. Some years, the contestants have worked in downpours, standing on wooden pallets to stay out of water and mud on the pits’ floors.
“This is an interesting spot,” Seifert said. “There is a lot of variability in soil types. You can move 10 feet in any direction and find completely different soils. And, there is an iron base layer in the first pit that isn’t usually seen anywhere except along the Oregon coast.”
Some of the areas each of the students had to study concerned the texture of the soil — whether it was sandy, silt, loam or clay. Other areas include slope, erosion, permeability — how quickly water flows through it — surface runoff, vegetation, and more.
Some students wore T-shirts that read, “We aren’t just cows and plows; we are leaders and achievers; learners and servers; teams with dreams. We are FFA.”
Lebanon FFA adviser Mike Wilson is a veteran at the event. He has been the Lebanon ag teacher and FFA adviser for 17 years and has another nine years of experience at eastern Oregon schools.
“We brought about 50 kids today,” he said. ”This is one of our career development programs and it’s important. Soil is the basis of all plant life. Everything starts here, from the ground up, you might say.”
Wilson said he and fellow ag teacher Brenda Phearson emphasize the many jobs available to students who learn about soil.
“They don’t have to be farmers,” Wilson said. “There are many good jobs associated with agriculture that do not require you becoming a farmer.”
In fact, Wilson has one of those jobs as an ag teacher.
Brooke Glaser, 13, was one of the event's younger participants, but the Central Linn eighth-grader successfully defended her title as last year’s novice class champion.
“I learned a lot last year that is helping me this year,” she said. “I understand the interpretation guide this year. I also understand the horizons of soil better, which means the layers of soil we’re studying.”
Wearing a pink John Deere hoodie, Glaser said it was important to understand the materials within each soil layer because that affects its permeability.
“If soil has heavy materials in it, it traps water and some plants don’t do well in lots of water,” she said.
Glaser enjoys the annual event because she lives on a farm and enjoys being on the land, and also because gets to meet students from other schools.
Scio High School sophomore Adrianna Ascencio, 15, was participating in the contest for the first time.
“We’ve been studying for this since our first day of school,” she said. “I enjoy nature, so being here is a lot of fun.”
Scio sophomore Jaden Kemper, 16, said his father is involved in farming and Jaden helps an area farmer with his cows.
“I want to be a farmer someday,” he said as he prepared to enter his first pit of the day.
Malaki Benn, 17, is a member of the Lebanon High School football team.
“This is part of our horticulture class requirements,” he said. “It’s fun, but the fact that it’s a competition really makes it interesting.”
Thursday’s winners will advance to the state contest later this month. They include:
Advanced Class - Individuals: Claira Goracke, Central Linn; Meg Neuschwander, Central Linn; Tegan Running, Central Linn.
Novice Class - Individuals: Brooke Glaser, Central Linn; Kamden Lafayette, Central Linn; Curtis Talmadge, Harrisburg.
Teams - Advanced: Central Linn, Scio, Lebanon.
Teams - Novice: Central Linn, Harrisburg, Mohawk High (Marcola)
David Neal, chairman of the Linn Soil and Water Conservation District's Board of Directors, presented awards.
The district was founded in 1946 to promote the wise use of natural resources.
R.J. Armstrong dug the pits and Buck’s Sanitary Services of Sweet Home provided portable toilets for the event.