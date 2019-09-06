The Linn County Democrats will elect a new delegate to the Congressional District 4 Committee (CD4) and hear the first reading of two proposed bylaw changes during its monthly general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the meeting room of the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
A social time with light refreshments begins at 6 p.m. (The meeting was rescheduled from Sept. 5 for the Don Rea Appreciation Day Ice Cream Social that day at the First Christian Church.)
The meeting will include first readings of proposed bylaw changes updating language regarding vacancies and adding the ability to make temporary State Central Committee delegate appointments when elected delegates and alternate delegates cannot attend an SCC meeting.
The CD4 committee meets quarterly in various communities in the Fourth District. The Linn Dems will host the third-quarter CD4 meeting on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 255 N. Main St., Brownsville.
For more information, contact Linn Dems Chair Jerred Taylor at linncodems@dpo.org.