LEBANON – The Linn County Democrats will hold their second annual Potluck Picnic & Pie Auction on Aug. 10 in River Park, 1235 E. Grant St.
A social time, including horse shoes and croquet, starts at 4:30 p.m. Dinner, starting at 5:45 p.m., will be followed by a 5-minute monthly general meeting and the pie auction.
Local Democratic candidates will also give brief campaign updates.
Hamburgers, veggie burgers, condiments, water and lemonade, plates, utensils and cups will be provided. It's potluck on everything else, including salads, veggies and fruit. For those who plan to bring perishable items, please have a way to keep them cold.
For the pie auction, people can bake or buy their favorite pie, give it a name, tell a brief story about it, and auction it off. (Forms will be available for that information). All proceeds will go to the Linn County Democratic Party.
Musical entertainment will be provided by the Crazed Weasels String Band — guitarist Loren Ford and fiddler Judy Arter of Lacomb.
RSVPs for the Potluck Picnic & Pie Auction are requested by Wednesday, Aug. 8, by sending an email to Linn Dems Co-Chair Graham Kislingbury at g.kislingbury@comcast.net or by calling 541-974-2075.
