LEBANON — The Linn County Democrats will hold their third annual Potluck Picnic & Pie Auction on Friday in River Park, 1235 E. Grant St., Lebanon.
A social time, including croquet and horse shoes, starts at 4:30 p.m. Dinner, starting at 5:30, will be followed at 6 by a brief monthly general meeting and the pie auction.
Hamburgers, veggie burgers, condiments, water and lemonade, plates, utensils and cups will be provided. It's potluck on everything else, including salads, veggies and fruit. For those who plan to bring perishable items, have a way to keep them cold.
For the pie auction, people can bake or buy their favorite pie, give it a name, tell a brief story about it, and auction it off. (Forms with that information will be available.) All proceeds will go to the Linn County Democratic Party.
Musical entertainment will be provided by the Crazed Weasels String Band –– guitarist Loren Ford and fiddler Judy Arter of Lacomb.
RSVPs for the Potluck Picnic & Pie Auction are requested Aug. 14, by contacting Stephanie Schlitzkus at 541-570-2707 or sschlitzkus@gmail.com.