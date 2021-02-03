Linn DA objects to governor's commutations

Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny says Gov. Kate Brown’s latest round of releases from Oregon prisons due to the COVID-19 pandemic has him struggling to understand “Salem’s sympathy for criminals and disregard for crime victims.”

“Gov. Brown declared she will not grant commutations based on ‘unacceptable safety’ or ‘compliance’ risks,” Marteeny said. “I struggle to see how someone who commits home invasion burglaries against the elderly with 25 convictions would not be considered an unacceptable risk.”

Marteeny was referring to Elijah Robb, one of more than 20 Linn County residents who were released.

Marteeny said Robb “has been steadily victimizing this county since 2000.”

He was convicted of numerous burglaries, Marteeny said.

Marteeny said Robb’s current incarceration was for a string of 10 home invasion burglaries and Robb had been convicted of other home burglaries in the past.

“His continued criminal activity indicates he did not learn,” Marteeny said. “He is a grave danger to our community, and our multitude of victims deserve the peace of mind of knowing that the sentence intended by the court will be carried out.”