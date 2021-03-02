Linn County woman dies of COVID-related issues

Mar.02 -- Covid-19 infections in the U.S. had the biggest monthly decline in February, plunging 61% to about 2.42 million, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg show. But the CDC says now is not the time to relax restrictions. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers …

A 72-year-old Linn County woman is among 13 Oregonians who have died of COVID-related issues, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday morning.

The woman tested positive on Jan. 12 and died Feb. 26 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.

She had underlying medical conditions and is the 57th Linn County resident to die of COVID-19-related issues.

The new deaths bring the state’s total to 2,225. In addition to the Linn County, other deaths were reported in Baker, Clackamas, Douglas, Deschutes, Jackson, Lane, Multnomah, Yamhill and Coos counties.

Some 269 new confirmed or presumptive cases bring the state’s total to 156,037.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Linn County reported six new cases, bringing its total to 3,597, and Benton County added three new cases, bringing its total to 2,348.

Other cases reported Tuesday are: Baker, 2; Clackamas, 20; Columbia, 2; Coos, 3; Crook, 1; Deschutes, 6; Douglas, 20; Gilliam, 1; Harney, 2; Jackson, 44; Jefferson, 2; Josephine, 20; Klamath, 5; Lake, 2; Lane, 24; Lincoln, 3; Marion, 26; Morrow, 1; Multnomah, 28; Polk, 4; Tillamook, 3; Umatilla, 11; Union, 1; Washington, 23; and Yamhill, 6.