Linn County woman dies of COVID-related issues

A 72-year-old Linn County woman is among 13 Oregonians who have died of COVID-related issues, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday morning.
The woman tested positive on Jan. 12 and died Feb. 26 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.
She had underlying medical conditions and is the 57th Linn County resident to die of COVID-19-related issues.
The new deaths bring the state’s total to 2,225. In addition to the Linn County, other deaths were reported in Baker, Clackamas, Douglas, Deschutes, Jackson, Lane, Multnomah, Yamhill and Coos counties.
Some 269 new confirmed or presumptive cases bring the state’s total to 156,037.
Linn County reported six new cases, bringing its total to 3,597, and Benton County added three new cases, bringing its total to 2,348.
Other cases reported Tuesday are: Baker, 2; Clackamas, 20; Columbia, 2; Coos, 3; Crook, 1; Deschutes, 6; Douglas, 20; Gilliam, 1; Harney, 2; Jackson, 44; Jefferson, 2; Josephine, 20; Klamath, 5; Lake, 2; Lane, 24; Lincoln, 3; Marion, 26; Morrow, 1; Multnomah, 28; Polk, 4; Tillamook, 3; Umatilla, 11; Union, 1; Washington, 23; and Yamhill, 6.
The state has added 10,911 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine to its vaccination registry, of which 3,894 doses were administered on March 1 and 7,017 doses were administered on previous days and entered onto the registry on March 1.
Oregon has administered 997,448 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,244,505 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across the state.
Some 149 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is 17 more than on Monday. There are 29 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than Monday.
The Oregon Health Authority was notified this week that a Douglas County resident has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus strain known as P.1, which was first detected in Brazil.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.