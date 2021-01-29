Linn County to vaccinate educators next week

Linn County Public Health will administer 1,800 to 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to educators Tuesday and Wednesday, Public Health Director Todd Noble said Friday.
Noble said he was notified that the Oregon Health Authority will provide 2,350 doses of the Moderna vaccine and Samaritan Health Services will provide 950 doses for a total of 3,300 doses.
After educators, the remaining doses will be used to vaccinate people in the 1a category. The shots will be given at the Linn Fair & Expo Center in Albany.
“This will be the most we’ve done in a week,” Noble said. “We are scheduling educators first to meet the governor’s guideline to try to get schools opened soon.”
Noble said the vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
He said 2,300 vaccinations were given two weeks ago and 1,040 this week. He said waiting time this week averaged six minutes per person.
“We will book educators first, and then, when we get 1,800 appointments booked, we will open up registrations for others in the 1a category," Noble said. "I’m guessing that will be sometime Saturday or Sunday."
Once the vaccine becomes available, educators and members of other eligible groups will be able to make appointments online at https://www.linncountyhealth.org/ph/page/covid-19-vaccines-information/.
Noble said that until Thursday, he was expecting 700 doses for next week. “Then we heard the state was going to provide us with more doses, and Samaritan called and gave us another 950 doses,” Noble said.
Noble said the shipment is expected to arrive Tuesday morning.
He said that if everything goes well, the county will be able to start vaccinating the top tier of senior citizens by Feb. 8, which is Gov. Brown’s target date for Oregonians aged 80 and older.
Under the plan announced by the governor, seniors 75 and older should be able to get vaccinations starting Feb. 15, those 70-plus can start on Feb. 22 and those 65-plus beginning March 1.
Noble said volunteer medical professionals are needed for the clinics and can sign up at https://www.linncountyhealth.org/ph/page/medical-volunteers-needed.
“The governor made a difficult ethical and moral decision to move education ahead of seniors,” Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said. “We are glad to see that we will be getting through that lift next week and on into Job One, which is getting the most vulnerable in our community vaccinated.”
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.