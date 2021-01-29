Linn County to vaccinate educators next week

Linn County Public Health will administer 1,800 to 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to educators Tuesday and Wednesday, Public Health Director Todd Noble said Friday.

Noble said he was notified that the Oregon Health Authority will provide 2,350 doses of the Moderna vaccine and Samaritan Health Services will provide 950 doses for a total of 3,300 doses.

After educators, the remaining doses will be used to vaccinate people in the 1a category. The shots will be given at the Linn Fair & Expo Center in Albany.

“This will be the most we’ve done in a week,” Noble said. “We are scheduling educators first to meet the governor’s guideline to try to get schools opened soon.”

Noble said the vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

He said 2,300 vaccinations were given two weeks ago and 1,040 this week. He said waiting time this week averaged six minutes per person.

“We will book educators first, and then, when we get 1,800 appointments booked, we will open up registrations for others in the 1a category," Noble said. "I’m guessing that will be sometime Saturday or Sunday."