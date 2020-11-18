Linn County to provide free COVID-19 tests

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They are free to all and no insurance is required, Noble emphasized.

In a letter to Linn County staff members, Noble noted, “The key to successfully mitigating the effects of COVID-19 in Linn County lies in the early detection and quarantining of COVID-19 positive individuals. With the available BinaxNow rapid test kits and PCR test kits, we are able to implement this approach in combating COVID-19 throughout Linn County.”

Linn County is also providing free N95 face masks and hand sanitizers at every Linn County office, Noble said.

“People can come into any of our buildings and pick up some masks and sanitizers free,” Noble said. “We have boxes of them at our office on the second floor of the Courthouse Annex at 315 4th Ave. SW.”

Noble said 35 to 40% of people who may have come into contact with someone with COVID-19 will not participate in contact tracing.

Noble said he is “pleading” with community members to respond to contact tracing calls from the Public Health Department.

“We know some people are afraid that we will turn them in to the police or ICE,” Noble said. “We will not. We only want to identify where cases are and ask people to quarantine if necessary.”