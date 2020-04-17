Linn County to pay for congregate home COVID-19 testing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Linn County will pay for COVID-19 testing for anyone living or working in a congregate living facility — assisted living, group home or Linn County Jail — Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker agreed Friday morning in a special session.

The commissioners initially talked about such a move on Tuesday, when they asked Public Health Director Todd Noble to contact area facilities to determine if they would participate in such a project.

Noble said Friday that although his staff did not contact every single facility, many were contacted and there was strong support to conduct the tests.

Noble said that as many as 6,500 residents and staff members could participate. The first tier of tests will be for those at long-term care facilities, up to 3,500 people, and the second tier will be for residents and staff of group homes and the jail, about 2,900 more people.

Noble said fewer less than 1% of the U.S. population has been tested.

Nyquist said he contacted officials at Willamette Valley Toxicology in Corvallis, which makes COVID-19 tests. He was told the company can provide the needed units.

“We talked about buying 1,000 tests per week for up to eight weeks, with the first two weeks guaranteed,” Nyquist said.