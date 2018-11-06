Linn County voters said Tuesday they want to continue to vote for their county surveyor.
Ballot Measure 22-176 would have allowed the Linn County Board of Commissioners to appoint the county surveyor, who would then work in the Road Department.
But voters overwhelmingly rejected the measure, with 13,405 yes votes to 30,650 no votes — 30.43 percent to 69.57 percent.
Moving the position into the Road Department was projected to save the county about $100,000 in salary and benefits.
The proposal to move the position, came after the retirement of long-time Linn County Surveyor Chuck Gibbs.
Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker said before Tuesday’s election that the manager of the surveyor’s department needs to have skills beyond surveying.
“They need to have business management skills as well,” Tucker said. “The person needs to know business, finance and understand the role of being a manager.”