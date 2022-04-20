Linn County sheriff's deputies sign on to 3-year contract

Linn County sheriff's deputies will see another pay boost for their service under their latest contract with the county.

The three-year agreement was ratified on March 25 by the Linn County Deputy Sheriff's Association. It was unanimously adopted by Linn County commissioners at their Tuesday, April 19 meeting.

It includes a 5% cost of living adjustment and 3% market adjustment for the first year, according to a news release from the association, the deputies' union. The second and third years include a 2-3% cost of living adjustment based on inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index.

The contract adds a third longevity step of 2.5% for deputies serving on the force for 20 years. Prior agreements saw deputies collect a 2.5% raise after 10 and 15 years, respectively, according to the union.

A $150 annual reimbursement for work clothing expenses also replaces the two-year $300 reimbursement included in the prior agreement, according to the union.

The 2022 agreement was bargained by Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan, Linn County Administrative Officer Darrin Lane and labor attorney Diana Moffat, among others.

The Linn County Commissioners are scheduled to meet next 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26.

