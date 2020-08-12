Linn County sees a spike in home building permits

The Linn County Planning and Building Department has received more than 40 applications for new dwellings in recent weeks, director Robert Wheeldon told the Linn County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning.
He expects all of the permits to be issued by the end of the month.
Wheeldon said there have also been two applications for solar energy facilities. One would be on 20 acres near Highway 20 and Eicher Road east of Albany, and the other is on 12 acres west of Brownsville on Highway 228 near Fisher Road.
Wheeldon said Knife River is moving forward with its plans to build a training center at the former Kennel Road rock quarry east of Albany. Plans are under review.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved the transfer of $2.6 million in COVID-19 reimbursement funds from non-departmental to the Health Department.
• Accepted $1.7 million from the federal CARES Act.
• Accepted $187,252 in COVID-19 funds for the Health Department for materials and services.
• Reported that the first workshop including representatives from area groups such as the Boys & Girls Clubs and school districts was to meet at noon Tuesday to discuss ways to provide extracurricular services to children. Last week the commissioners declared a local emergency, noting children need the opportunity to develop social skills and physical activities that may not be possible since schools will be online starting in September.
• Hired the law firm of Sussman Shank LLP to represent the county in a class action lawsuit naming all 36 Oregon counties. The lawsuit was filed in Deschutes County and alleges the state’s foreclosure laws represent a taking under the Oregon Constitution. The challenge is that the counties retain income in excess of the amount of taxes in arrears. But, commissioners noted, in many cases the counties expend considerable funds cleaning up the properties to make them sellable.
