Linn County, Samaritan plan COVID-19 shot clinics

Noble said ID will be required and everyone will have to wear a face mask at the vaccination site.

Participants should plan to be in line at least 10 minutes before their appointment time.

Noble said people should wear loose fitting clothing that provides access to their upper arm area.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19, or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 within 14 days of their appointment, will need to cancel.

“We need to do everything humanly possible to get the most vulnerable to this virus vaccinated,” Linn County Board Chairman Roger Nyquist said. “We’re encouraged about next week. There’s still a substantial challenge ahead of us, now that there are 1 million Oregonians on the priority list and the state is receiving only 50,000 doses per week.”

Nyquist said that at that rate, it will be months before the initial 1a group is vaccinated and 2022 before the state reaches critical “herd immunity.”

Gov. Brown said this week that Oregon will provide vaccinations for people age 65 and older and K-12 educators, beginning Jan. 23, which coincides with additional shipments of vaccines to the state.