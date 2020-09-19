Linn County provides gift cards, supplies to fire areas

“We are paying for up to one week, but what we’re finding is that some folks check in for a night or two and then are able to get to their homes,” Tucker said.

Tucker said the county negotiated lowered daily room rates with the motels, but some, like Rodeway Inn, are rebating payments for unused days.

“People are being amazing about this,” Tucker said.

There are fewer than 100 people remaining at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, Tucker said. At its peak, the temporary shelter housed about 750 people.

Friday will be the last day meals are prepared and served at the fairgrounds by the Salvation Army. He said the county is working on plans to provide meals for those sheltered in motels.

“We do not need any more donations,” Tucker said.

By next week, the housing portion of that facility will shut down, but evacuees will be able to obtain food and other items there.

“This could go on for a few weeks or months,” Tucker said. “We are also sending semi-truck loads of food, clothing and miscellaneous items to the north canyon. Tradewinds Transportation in Millersburg is providing the trucks. We have had so many people provide equipment to load, including Boshart Trucking.”