Linn County provides gift cards, supplies to fire areas

Linn County has begun delivering donated gift cards and truckloads of food and clothing to communities in the Santiam Canyon that were ravaged by wildfires over the last week.
Commissioner Roger Nyquist took several gift cards to Mill City Recorder Stacie Cook Thursday morning.
“We have received about $100,000 in cash and gift card donations,” Nyquist said.
Linn County is assisting families who have experienced extensive damage to their homes with motel vouchers and RV parking spaces.
Vouchers are limited to families who do not have insurance that compensates them for such stays.
Linn County is also going to provide up to $1,000 per family to help them with rental deposits and related expenses.
County staff will arrange to make payments directly to housing providers or provide funds on a reimbursement basis.
Nyquist said the county is also gathering information about a new Small Business Administration loan program for families affected by the fires.
“It’s for up to $40,000 with a 30-year payback at 1.1%,” Nyquist said. “It’s about $132 per month.”
Commissioner Will Tucker said 39 people are currently being housed in motels in Albany.
“We are paying for up to one week, but what we’re finding is that some folks check in for a night or two and then are able to get to their homes,” Tucker said.
Tucker said the county negotiated lowered daily room rates with the motels, but some, like Rodeway Inn, are rebating payments for unused days.
“People are being amazing about this,” Tucker said.
There are fewer than 100 people remaining at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, Tucker said. At its peak, the temporary shelter housed about 750 people.
Friday will be the last day meals are prepared and served at the fairgrounds by the Salvation Army. He said the county is working on plans to provide meals for those sheltered in motels.
“We do not need any more donations,” Tucker said.
By next week, the housing portion of that facility will shut down, but evacuees will be able to obtain food and other items there.
“This could go on for a few weeks or months,” Tucker said. “We are also sending semi-truck loads of food, clothing and miscellaneous items to the north canyon. Tradewinds Transportation in Millersburg is providing the trucks. We have had so many people provide equipment to load, including Boshart Trucking.”
Tucker said care packages include a variety of food items, to help provide some balanced meals.
“We have one semi already at John Neal Memorial Park in Lyons, but we are moving that to the fire station,” Tucker said. “We have clothes sorted by size and gender. We are trying to load about 50 food units within each trailer.”
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has set up a wildfire recovery website at https://www.linnsheriff.org/wildfire-recovery/?fbclid=IwAR29QacFoQLxR34mviL5dkyzgJ3H2DJ5EJ5UnUsMRwGzdpzPHg-g7cCpE3Q.
