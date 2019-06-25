Here are results of the variety of events held during the annual Linn County Pioneer Picnic in Brownsville Friday through Saturday:
Spelling Contest
Division 1 (4th–6th grade): 1st Alyssa Greeno, Brownsville; 2nd Dakota Ramshur, Brownsville; 3rd Hope Yoder, Halsey.
Division 2 (7th–12th): 1st Taylor Prescott, Halsey; 2nd Hosanna Dominy, Brownsville; 3rd Ashlei Ramirez, Brownsville.
Division 3 (Adult-free for all): 1st Shannon Greeno, Brownsville; 2nd Richard Geil, Sodaville; 3rd Kevin Yoder, Halsey.
Flower Show
Church: 1st Brownsville Christian Church; 2nd Brownsville Mennonite Church; 3rd Brownsville Community Church.
Organization: 1st East Linn “811” Call Before You Dig; 2nd Pollyannas; 3rd Junior Princesses.
Arrangements—Gardener’s Tea Tray: 1st Judy Whitfield; 2nd Linda DeZurney; 3rd Mary Hawthorn.
The Orient: 1st Joyce Nelson; 2nd Linda DeZurney; 3rd Marylou Neher.
4th of July – red, white & blue, can use accessories: 1st Julie Reed; 2nd Margaret Rainbolt; 3rd Marylou Neher; 4th Emma Arbogast.
Birds of a Feather: 1st Judy Whitefield; 2nd Jeff Coleman; 3rd Joyce Nelson.
Anything Goes: 1st Rachel Doutrich; 2nd Phyliss Michelsen; 3rd Sue Gentry.
Bouquets — Splendor in the Grass – use grasses, greens, whites & pods: 1st Marylou Neher; 2nd Margaret Rainbolt; 3rd Julie Reed.
My New Hat – use a lady’s head container: 1st Turner Reed; 2nd Greta Hastings; 3rd Judy Whitfield.
For the Roses: 1st Cindy Stucky; 2nd Julie Reed; 3rd Tyler Reed.
Symphony in Color: 1st Terry Marchbanks; 2nd Margaret Rainbolt; 3rd Rachel Doutrich.
Unusual Container: 1st Julie Reed; 2nd Tyler Reed; 3rd Joe DeZurney.
Men Only – any age: Play Ball: 1st Turner Reed; 2nd Trevor Farris; 3rd Bob Erlwine.
Tool Time: 1st Dave Ader; 2nd Jeff Coleman; 3rd Turner Reed.
Chug-a-lug: 1st Turner Whitfield; 2nd Darryl Rainbolt; 3rd Steve Wallace.
Anything Goes: 1st Nate Michelsen; 2nd Steve Wallace.
Pee Wee (8 and under) — Toy Story: 1st Conner Wolfe.
Animals: 1st Teylar Farris.
Anything Goes: 1st Xander Wagnon; 2nd Nya Farris; 3rd Isaiah Jeffries.
Juniors (Ages 9 to 17) — Take a Snip or Sip – Favorite beverage container: 1st Jennifer; 2nd Dakota Ramshur.
Straight from the Beach – Use shells, beach theme etc.: 1st Paisley Meadors; 2nd Micah Wright.
Picnic – Use a picnic theme: 1st Dakota Ramshur.
Anything Goes: 1st Dakota Ramshur; 2nd Elijah Jeffries.
Horticultural
Succulents: 1st Marylou Neher; 2nd Tyler Reed; 3rd Tyler Reed.
Flowering Potted Plants: 1st Cathy Oder; 2nd Tammi Thibedeau; 3rd Karen Corant.
Trees: 1st Linda DeZurney; 2nd Joe DeZurney.
Green Plants: 1st Liz Pierce; 2nd Tyler Reed; 3rd Beau Yunkers.
Lily: 1st Betty Jo Smith; 2nd Mike Green; 3rd Carol Kramer.
Iris: 1st Carol Kramer; 2nd Julie Reed; 3rd Nettie Reed.
Dahlia: 1st Sherri Lemhouse; 2nd Sherri Lemhouse; 3rd Terry Marchbanks.
Delphinium: 1st Mike Green; 2nd Carol Kramer.
Sweet William: 1st Mike Green; 2nd Joyce Nelson;
Clematis: 1st Tyler Reed; 2nd Nettie Reed; 3rd Marylou Neher.
Daisy: 1st Carol Kramer; 2nd Betty Jo Smith.
Roses Only — Single Buds, named: 1st Marylou Neher; 2nd Rachel Doutrich; 3rd Marylou Neher,
Single Buds, open: 1st Cindy Stucky; 2nd Carol Kramer; 3rd Joyce Nelson.
Single Bud, closed: 1st Sue Geeting; 2nd Bob Erelwine.
Cluster of 2-5 Roses on one stem: 1st Sara Fielder; 2nd Irene Ellefson; 3rd Sue Geeting.
Saturday Results
Kids Talent Show 16 & under: 1st Moriah Winn; 2nd Emmaline Durrett; 3rd Kaitlyn Barnum; 4th Central Linn Kids Cheer; 5th Reese Kampfer.
Adult & Family Acts Talent Show: 1st Karolyn Keyser; 2nd Jeremiah Steagall; 3rd Hosanna & Eden Dominy.
Grand Parade Results
Court: 1st Linn County Pioneer Picnic; 2nd Lebanon Strawberry Court.
Bands: 1st One More Time Marching Band.
Clowns: 1st Bob Wingrin.
Floats: 1st Walker Thornton- Blacksmith Float; 2nd Dave & Cathy Ader – Brownsville Pioneers that made a difference; 3rd Central Linn FFA.
Marching Unit: 1st Central Linn Cheerleaders & Football; 2nd Growing Family Birth Center; 3rd Calapooia Food Alliance.
Auto Clubs: 1st Bronco Buck Off – Jeff Helget;
Auto – Individual: 1st Obria Medical Clinics; 2nd Nic Smith – State Farm.
Antique Vehicle — Before 1930: 1st 1902 Curved Dash Oldsmobile - Mike Hammitt; 2nd 1929 Hupmobile – David Lujoic.
1940–1949: 1st Bud Ernst; 2nd Country Antiques for Climate Change; 3rd Pontiac – Gary & Ingrid Margason.
1950 to 1959: 1st 1957 Buick – Pat Manning; 2nd Tie – 1951 Victoria Hardtop – Ernest Offut and 1956 Oldsmobile – Jeanette Hammitt; 3rd 1950 Chevy – Tim McLain.
1960 to 1969: 1st 1964 Falcon; 2nd 1964 VW Bug – Carri Corbett; 3rd Larry Northern.
Fire Engines: 1st Halsey/Shedd RFPD Heavy Brush 52; 2nd Halsey/Shedd RFPD Heavy Brush 51;3rd Brownsville RFD – Engine 61 & 62.
Antique Fire Engines: 1st Halsey/Shedd RFPD – 56 Fire Truck; 2nd Brownsville Fire Dept. Model T Fire Truck.
Antique Farm Equipment: 1st 1954 R John Deere – Wayne Grant; 2nd 1959 Porsche Tractor – Cole Amish; 3rd 1941 Farmall – Bontrager.
Other: 1st Dump Truck – Jason Curtis; 2nd Heavy Equipment Loader – Sarah Curtis.
Pie Eating Contest
8 & Under: 1st Payton, 55 seconds; 2nd Casey,1:07; 3rd Aksel – 1:11;
9–13: 1st David, 15 seconds; 2nd Cole, 19 seconds; 3rd Fred, 25 seconds.
14 to 18: 1st Quenton, 18 seconds; 2nd Piper, 17 seconds; 3rd Hosanna, 19 seconds.
19 & older: 1st David, 9 seconds; 2nd Meghan, 10 seconds; 3rd Dominique, 13 seconds
Sunday Results
Horseshoe Tournament — Doubles Event — Men: 1st Alan Kleivan & Dave Van Epps; 2nd Rick Burnside & Kevin Williams; 3rd Dave Pughe & Joe Griffith.
Women: 1st Destiny Heckel & Sara Olsen; 2nd Heather Cartwright & Brandi Neese.
Coed: 1st Calvin Cowdrey & Sara Olsen; 2nd Mike Neese & Brandi Neese; 3rd Tony Dimick & LeisAnne Dunaway.
Friday Kiddie Parade
Bikes: 1st Eason Lester; 2nd Liam Babots; 3rd William Jones.
Trikes & Little Wheels (Buggies & Wagons): 1st Daphne Mcgary, Sarah Williams & Ashley Carver.
Floats: 1st “Kirk’s Ferry” Evan Lawrence, Teylar Ferris and Connor Wolf; 2nd “Wagon Wheel” Gracies Moran, Colt & Waylon Craven, and Bowan Short; 3rd “Supply Wagon” Leighla & Paisley Thornton.
Features: 1st “Toy Story” Library Group; 2nd “Pioneer Girls” Kim, Faye, Elsie Roman; 3rd “Royal Rangers & Missionettes”.
Pets: 1st Addie Karo & Tater the dog.
Sweepstakes: Kirk’s Ferry Wagon.