Linn County pays off veterans home levy

In November 2010, Linn County’s unemployment rate was in double digits, about 13%.

But being in the grips of a recession didn’t stop local residents from imposing a local option tax levy on themselves, 19 cents per $1,000 of property value, to support construction of a 154-bed veterans home in Lebanon.

The project that would come to be named the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home was supported by almost 66% of those who cast ballots.

Now Linn County Treasurer Michelle Hawkins has paid off the 10-year levy. The final payment was based on a levy of 11 cents to generate just enough income to cover the final payment.

“The final payment was $912,792.09," Hawkins said.

The county borrowed the money from the road fund and paid 2% annual interest, which totaled almost $1.3 million over the life of the levy, for a total payout of $13,299,675.

“We were happy to pay it off. We made sure 100 percent went to what we told folks it was going for,” Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said. “I would like to talk about a return on investment, but it is such a great facility that Linn County taxpayers helped build. It goes way beyond financial calculations.”