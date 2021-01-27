Linn County OKs Muddy Creek Bridge bid

Eleven bids were opened at Tuesday morning’s Linn County Board of Commissioners meeting for the proposed Powerline Road Muddy Creek Bridge project, the most County Engineer Chuck Knolls said he has seen in a long career with the Road Department.
Commissioners Roger Nyquist and Sherrie Sprenger were present at the courthouse, and Commissioner John Lindsey participated by telephone.
Although Carter and Co.’s bid of $840,341 was low for the day, Road Department staff will review it to make sure it meets all requirements before bringing it back to the commissioners next Tuesday for official approval.
Other bids ranged up to a high of $1,243,431, and although there were three bids that exceeded $1 million, the bulk of the bids ranged from $840,341 to $899,393, which Knoll said was extremely close bidding.
The project will include removing the old bridge, replacing it with a new one, installing storm pipes, widening the roadway and installing guardrails.
Muddy Creek is a tributary of the Willamette River that flows through southern Linn County near Harrisburg and northern Lane County.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Finalized a construction contract with Farline Bridge Inc. for $1,509,212 for the Mill City pedestrian bridge project. The Federal Highway Administration will reimburse the county almost 90% of the cost.
• Finalized a contract with North Santiam Paving for $1,825,724 for the Mill City downtown revitalization project. The Federal Highway Administration will reimburse the county about 90% of the cost.
• Approved a request from Treasurer Michelle Hawkins to transfer $30,000 from the materials and services budget into the capital outlay area as a supplemental budget item.
• Approved a grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation for $250,000 for the Linn Shuttle and $110,000 for the Sweet Home Dial-a-Bus, both based at the Sweet Home Senior Center.
• Approved a building permit refund of $1,410 to the Joanne W. Crabtree Trust because the applicant chose to not begin on-site home construction.
• Was informed by Juvenile Director Torri Lynn that there were only 24 youth referrals in December, an extremely low number. He said there are 231 youth on probation.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.