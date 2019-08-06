The Linn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the rezoning of a Sweet Home family’s 108-acre Crawfordsville property on Tuesday after having delayed the decision on June 25.
Ron and Virginia Henthorne requested that their property, located a half-mile west of the Crawfordsville Drive and Scott Mountain Road intersection, be rezoned from farm/forest to nonresource, which would allow a subdivision to be built there. According to land use consultant Lynn Merrill, plans include the eventual construction of about 15 homes.
On Tuesday, commissioners John Lindsey and Will Tucker approved the rezoning request and set the minimal parcel size to five acres, with little discussion.
About a half-dozen neighbors turned out the meeting, holding signs and wearing T-shirts asking that the commission deny the request.
Phillip Callaway and his wife Karyn said they were concerned about water in the area and the aquifer’s ability to sustain additional neighbors as well as the additional traffic on the two-lane road.
“Crawfordsville Drive is a narrow, curving road,” he said. “It’s not capable of handing the traffic a subdivision would generate.”
Callaway, who built a house in the area two years ago and owns a 38-acre tree farm, said he was concerned about the risk of wildfire that comes with additional residents.
Merrill, who said he had ownership in the final product, was present at Tuesday’s meeting but did not speak before the commission. After the decision, he said the project's timeline was long-term and wouldn’t begin this year. Permitting, he added, could go on for a decade. “There’s a lot of work to be done,” he said.
In speaking to the concerns of neighbors, Merrill said he had gone to the closest neighbors and attempted to address their concerns.
“It’s just in the nature of people to want to have a scarcity of homes in country like that so I don’t blame them but it is the property owner’s right,” he said.