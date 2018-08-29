MILLERSBURG — The Albany-Millersburg Economic Development Corp.'s board of directors is expected to vote Wednesday afternoon on whether to accept a $400,000 grant from Linn County to be used as earnest money to purchase the 190-acre former International Paper mill site at Millersburg.
The funds will come from the county’s contingency fund and its share of statewide video lottery funds designated for economic development.
The site is one of two finalists being considered for the development of a mid-valley intermodal facility. The facility would provide companies with the opportunity to drop large shipping containers at Millersburg, where they would be loaded onto rail cars, thereby reducing traffic on Interstate 5.
The Oregon Department of Transportation is expected to provide up to $25 million for development of such a facility, either at Millersburg or at another site near Brooks.
The president of the Albany-Millersburg Economic Development Corp. (AMEDC), John Pascone, said the local proposal is being drafted with financial assistance from Connect Oregon.
The project plan is due Sept. 27, Pascone said.
Spokeswoman Shelley Snow said ODOT expects to have both formal site proposals by Sept. 30.
“We will make sure project plans are complete and then submit them to a neutral third party to rank them, report on them and make a final recommendation,” Snow said.
The Board of Commissioners will reconvene its Tuesday morning meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to finalize the project, pending the outcome of the AMEDC board’s decision.
“It’s coming together as we had hoped,” Commissioner Roger Nyquist said.
The county had previously provided AMEDC with $275,000 to be used toward the project, but as negotiations shifted, AMEDC returned $200,000.
Commissioner Will Tucker will not be at Thursday’s meeting, but voiced his support for the project and planned to vote by proxy.
“This is the right thing for the county to do,” he said. “This will keep us in the running to develop this much-needed transload facility.”
Commissioner John Lindsey also supports the grant offer and establishing a board of directors to oversee the Linn Economic Development Group.
According to the grant agreement, the funding will go to the Linn Economic Development Group to be used as nonrefundable earnest money toward the purchase of the property from International Paper. The sale is believed to be in the $10 million price range.
If the site is selected by ODOT, the grant is expected to be repaid within five years of the state’s award. But the grant can be forgiven if the intermodal facility leads to the creation of at least 200 full-time permanent jobs within the five-year period.
The property would be managed by the Linn Economic Development Group. Its board of directors would include three persons appointed by the Board of Commissioners. At least one director would be a commissioner and at least one must be an elector of the city of Millersburg.
The Albany-Millersburg Economic Development Corp. will appoint three directors. Two must be AMEDC officers and one will represent the Albany Chamber of Commerce.
The six appointed directors will then appoint an at-large director.
The Linn Economic Development Group’s bylaws will be approved by the seven-member Linn Economic Development Group board of directors and ratified by AMEDC and Linn County.
In February, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced a list of five potential transmodal sites — Millersburg, Brooks, Lebanon, Portland and Eugene — had been reduced to the final two.
The 2017 Legislature approved funding for such a project as part of its $5.8 billion transportation plan to reduce damage and congestion to roads and increase traffic safety. The plan includes $25 million in Connect Oregon funding to develop another transload facility in Ontario in eastern Oregon.
ODOT officials said Thursday they did not know how much money would be allocated to each of the mid-valley projects for business plan development, or the timeline. That information should be available in the next two weeks.