Linn County Commissioners John Lindsay and Will Tucker on Tuesday approved a supplemental budget that paves the way for a $10 million loan from the county's road fund for the possible purchase of the former International Paper Mill site in Millersburg.
About 40 acres of the 190-acre property will be used to develop the Mid-Willamette Valley Intermodal Center, where shipping containers can be moved from tractor-trailers onto railroad cars to reduce Interstate 5 congestion.
Board chairman Roger Nyquist was not at Tuesday’s meeting, but said later that if the purchase is completed, the county will own the property and then split off the acreage needed for the intermodal project.
“We have one issue to work through with International Paper, but we could vote on making this purchase as early as next Tuesday if everything lines up,” he said. “The amount of property AMEDC (the Albany-Millersburg Economic Development Corp.) will need for the intermodal project is not set as this time, but we are taking the steps necessary to conduct business.”
The county will hold the property until AMEDC signs a contract for the $25 million in funds with the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Nyquist said the response from the public to the project has “been overwhelmingly positive. This loan is what we need to finish the deal.”
In July, the Oregon Department of Transportation selected the site — which will operate under the auspices of the Linn Economic Development Group — to receive $25 million in Connect Oregon funding.
The Linn Economic Development Group is an arm of AMEDC and has a purchase agreement with International Paper. That agreement had to be extended several months as the selection process took longer than projected. The county paid $50,000 per month to keep that option in play.
The Millersburg project and a similar proposal for a site near Brooks were neck-and-neck in the selection process for several months. Originally, seven site proposals were submitted to the Oregon Department of Transportation, including a Lebanon site.
The Brooks project was eliminated for two primary reasons: Backers did not appear to have a clear commitment from at least one of three railroads that might serve the site and the property is zoned for exclusive farm use.
The Millersburg site was chosen because the property is already zoned industrial and is far enough away from Portland to make a difference in terms of congestion. Plus, the site is far enough south to allow it to work efficiently for southern Oregon shippers.
There is an existing 60,000-square-foot building on the property and Millersburg has 400 acres of industrially zoned land that borders the intermodal site.
In addition to the intermodal facility, the Millersburg project includes plans to develop an industrial park on the property. Several companies plan to lease space, potentially creating hundreds of new jobs.
A second intermodal facility will be constructed in Malheur County in eastern Oregon, primarily to reduce the cost of shipping farm products, especially onions.
Members of the Oregon Transportation Commission expressed concern that neither the Millersburg nor Brooks site were financially viable. Linn County has committed up to $500,000 per year for the first five years as an economic floor, if needed.
The International Paper mill was opened in 1955 by Western Kraft to produce containerboard and coated paperboard used to make cardboard boxes and at one time employed more than 500 people. It became a part of Willamette Industries in 1967 and in 2002, was acquired by Weyerhaeuser with its purchase of Willamette Industries. It was sold to International Paper, based in Memphis, in 2008. In 2009, International Paper announced the mill would close, affecting 230 jobs.
The company also closed similar mills in Virginia and Louisiana at the same time.