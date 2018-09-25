Sept. 30 is the last Sunday the Linn County Historical Museum, 101 Park Ave. in Brownsville, will be open until next summer.
Regular hours will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Fall and winter offer good opportunities to visit the museum or the Moyer House. Both provide indoor activities for rainy days and are not crowded with summer throngs.
The museum is free to the public. The Moyer House costs $5 for adults, $1 for kids; reservations are required during the week, and Saturday guided tours are on the hour starting at noon.
For more information, email: Lchm@co.linn.or.us. Phone: 541-466-3390. Website: Linnparks.com (Click on “Menu”); or on Facebook.