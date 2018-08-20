BROWNSVILLE — Have you always wanted to learn how to dip a candle? Or weave wool? Or get your hands really dirty as a blacksmith?
Children and adults will get that chance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25 when the Linn County Historical Museum hosts the first “Hands On History” day at 101 Park Ave.
Museum staff member Wendolyn Molk said some 45 volunteers are lined up to share stories about life on the Oregon Trail, recount the adventures of Oregon’s black pioneers, teach young and old alike about 1850s dances, or to try on pioneer clothing.
“I’ve always been interested in living history and ways to introduce hands-on activities,” Molk said. “Our museum is ripe with atmosphere. It doesn’t take much imagination to step back in time here. But this will allow people to really connect with history.”
Molk worked for about a year at a living history site in Ohio.
She said the museum recently opened a hands-on area that features numerous handmade articles of clothing similar to those worn by local pioneers who made their way to Oregon from St. Joseph, Missouri and other locations.
The clothing and other hands-on activities will be available all year long, Molk said.
10-year-old Lilly Hicks of Albany recently visited the museum with her grandmother, Ann Kohlenhofer, also of Albany.
Lilly tried on some of the period clothing and gave her dress and bonnet two thumbs up.
The family is linked to Brownsville, her grandmother said.
“My great, great-grandfather Elijah Elliott, was one of the first wagon masters into the valley,” she said.
Men’s and boy’s clothes came from a company that supplies authentic Amish-style outfits.
Guests are invited to wander from one activity to another on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., trying their hand at children’s games, or weaving jute, or taking a ride on a wagon pulled by Belgian draft horses driven by Tom Marquette.
Kalapuya tribal member Stephanie Craig will teach visitors how to wave a necklace pouch. Gordon Munroe will share true Oregon history stories and the Crazed Weasels will provide folk music and teach about dances of the times.
Photographs on paper will be available for $5, with proceeds going to the museum.
All other activities are free thanks to a sponsorship from the Linn County Cultural Coalition and a “very generous" donation from Randy Tripp, Molk said.
“We plan to make this an annual event,” Molk said. “It will be held on the fourth Saturday of August.”
Scheduled events include:
• 10 a.m.-noon: 1850s music with the Crazed Weasels
• Noon-1 p.m.: 1850s dancing with the Crazed Weasels
• 1-4 p.m.: Oregon history stories with Gordon Munro
• 1:30-4 p.m.: Oregon black pioneers history with Gwen Carr
• Three sessions of Kalapuya pouch making are scheduled, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; and from 2 to 3 p.m.